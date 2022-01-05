Sanjay Raut's wife, 3 other family members test COVID positive

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's mother, wife, daughter and niece have tested covid positive. All of them have been home quarantined.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's family members were tested after experiencing corona symptoms. According to the test report, Raut's mother, wife, daughter and niece were found to be infected with corona. However, all of them have mild symptoms and have been quarantined at home.

Many state leaders have contracted the corona. About 50 MLAs and 10 to 15 ministers in the state have contracted corona. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Former Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, Madan Yerawar, Varun Sardesai, NCP MP Supriya Sule, State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure, Tribal Development Minister KC Padvi and others have contracted corona. BJP leader Pankaja Munde has contracted Omicron.