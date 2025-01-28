Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Dhananjay Munde Responds After Anjali Damania Submits Evidence to Ajit Pawar

The murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog village in Beed district, along with an extortion case involving a windmill company, has generated significant discussion across the state. Activists connected to Minister Dhananjay Munde are being implicated, leading to accusations against him. Social activist Anjali Damania provided evidence against Munde to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar yesterday and called for his resignation. In response, Munde held a press conference today.

During the press conference, Munde avoided commenting on the allegations, stating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would address the issue. He mentioned that Damania had met with Pawar and shared documents, expressing hope that they would clarify the situation.

Regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on thermal power, Munde referred to a 2006 decision that requires thermal power stations to manage their own ash waste, suggesting that this matter does not involve the government directly, as Mahanimti is a board.

Damania accused Munde of being involved in the Beed incident, which she described as a disgrace to humanity. She confronted him with evidence linking him, Rajshree Munde, and Valmik Karad to financial gains, urging him to resign. Damania also mentioned that there had been instructions issued for MLAs and ministers.