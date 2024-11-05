Satara: Rs 95 Lakh Cash Seized from Car Amid Model Code of Conduct in Maharashtra

Satara, Maharashtra (November 5, 2024): The Satara Police and a flying squad seized ₹95 lakh in cash from a vehicle in Songaon Tarf, Satara district, on Tuesday. This operation took place amid the model code of conduct that has been in effect in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly elections.

Maharashtra police seized ₹95 lakh from a car traveling from Hubli to Navi Mumbai in Satara. Authorities informed the Election Commission and the Income Tax department about the seizure. pic.twitter.com/cXog7FHGm4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2024

The cash was found in a vehicle bearing registration number MH 48 CT 5239 during a routine check. While the cash is believed to belong to a local businessman, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

According to IANS, the car was travelling from Hubli to Navi Mumbai. Authorities informed the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department about the seizure.

As state assembly elections are underway, the administration is taking strict measures to prevent any violations of the model code of conduct. Flying squads have been deployed to crack down on the illegal transportation and exchange of cash during the election period. Vehicles are being rigorously checked at inspection points.

