SC Certificates Of All Other Than Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs Will Be Scrap, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, July 17, said if a person belonging a religion other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism has obtained a fake Scheduled Caste certificate, it will be scrapped by the government and action will be taken against such a person if he or she has secured reservation benefits such as government jobs.

If such a person has won an election using a fraudulently obtained SC certificate, their election will be declared null and void, Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly. Replying to a 'calling attention' motion, he also said the state government intends to bring in strong provisions to deal with cases of religious conversion through coercion and cheating.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray and Senior MNS Leaders To Attend Rally in Mira-Bhayandar Today.

Amit Gorkhe (BJP) had claimed that freedom of religion was being misused by "crypto Christians", and some people benefit from reservations under the SC category while professing other religions. 'Crypto Christians' was an apparent reference to people who discreetly follow Christianity while belonging to a different religion on paper.

On the face of it, they belong to an SC community and get reservation benefits like government jobs, he had said. Fadnavis said on November 26, 2024, the Supreme Court gave a verdict in which it made it clear that the Scheduled Castes category reservation can be availed only by Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs, and not by those belonging to other religions.

"If anyone from religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism has availed an SC certificate or reservation, their validity certificates and caste certificates will be cancelled with due procedure. If anyone has availed benefits like government jobs, action will be taken against them. Recovery (of monetary benefits) will be recommended from those who have availed benefits using fraudulently obtained caste certificates," he said.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh said there have been cases where women were duped into marriage by hiding the husband's religion. She cited a case in Sangli where a woman married into a family which secretly professed Christianity. The woman suffered torture and was forced to change her religion, leading to her death while she was seven months pregnant, Wagh said.