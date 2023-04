Several Pune areas to face water supply disruption on April 19

On April 19 (Wednesday), there will be urgent repair work on the main water pipeline situated at Ramtekdi, which falls under the Lashkar water supply centre. As a result, certain areas will experience a complete shutdown of water supply for the entire day.

according to the water supply department of the PMC, on Thursday (April 20), water will be supplied late and at low pressure

Areas to Experience Water Supply Shutdown:

Lashkarn water centre: Entire Ramtekdi industrial area, Sayyad Nagar, Haven park, Gosavi Vasti, Shankar Math, Vaiduvadi, Ram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Satavwadi, Gondhale Nagar, Sasane Nagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Solapur Road, left side, Keshav Nagar, Manjari Budruk, Shewalevadi, BT Kavde Road, Bhim Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Koregaon Park, Orient Garden, Sadesatara Nali, Mohammadwadi Road, Handewadi Road, Fursungi, Uruli Devachi, Bhekrai Nagar, Mantarwadi