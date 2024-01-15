Shankaracharya Rebukes Narayan Rane, Defends 2,500-Year Legacy of Protecting Hinduism

Mumbai: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj of Jyotish Peeth has sharply criticized Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane for questioning the contribution of Shankaracharyas to Hinduism. Rane's remark, made earlier this week, sparked controversy and triggered demands for his removal from the cabinet.

Shankaracharya's Response:

Highlighting Hinduism's resilience through centuries of subjugation, the Shankaracharya asserted that Rane and his family follow Sanatan Dharma not because of any organization or party, but due to its 2,500-year-old tradition upheld by the Shankaracharyas.

He clarified that Shankaracharyas do not pronounce curses, but offer blessings to all, including Rane and his associates. He emphasized that advocating for the principles of Dharma Shastra is their responsibility, which they are simply fulfilling.

Regarding other Shankaracharyas welcoming and supporting the controversial Murud Karad Temple consecration ceremony, the Jyotish Peeth head stated that he cannot speak for them and cannot analyze their position.

Opposition Criticism: