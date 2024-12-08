Sharad Pawar Calls for Opposition Unity, Cites Public Discontent Despite Maharashtra Poll Results

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar urged the Opposition to stay resilient despite its electoral loss and emphasized the importance of reconnecting with the public, who seem indifferent to the sweeping victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra elections. Pawar noted that while the Mahayuti’s landslide victory was undeniable, it had failed to spark enthusiasm among the people, suggesting underlying dissatisfaction.

In a press conference, Pawar stressed that the Opposition's focus should be on holding the ruling alliance accountable for its promises, such as the proposed increase in financial aid for women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. "We have been defeated, but we should not dwell on it. Instead, we need to return to the people, as there is no visible enthusiasm regarding the election results. There is significant resentment," he remarked.

Pawar also expressed surprise at the mismatch between the votes garnered and the seats won by various parties. Despite the defeat, he emphasized the need to focus on the public's growing discontent. The BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance secured 230 out of the 288 seats in the November 20 elections, leaving the Opposition with limited representation in the assembly. However, Pawar remained optimistic, pointing out that several young Opposition MLAs could prove their worth in upcoming sessions. Regarding the Samajwadi Party (SP) state chief Abu Asim Azmi’s decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over a Shiv Sena (UBT) advertisement, Pawar downplayed the situation, asserting that the SP’s central leadership, led by Akhilesh Yadav, firmly supported Opposition unity.