Sharad Pawar gave idea of rebellion to Uddhav Thackeray before

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt has created a stir in state politics. The Mahavikas Aghadi government formed in the state has collapsed. Uddhav Thackeray also resigned as Chief Minister. But in the meantime, an important piece of information has come to light.

It is reported that NCP chief Sharad Pawar gave an idea to Uddhav Thackeray about the fall of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. It is learned that Sharad Pawar had imagined Uddhav Thackeray four times about Eknath Shinde's rebellion. It is being said that the Mahavikas Aghadi government has collapsed as Uddhav Thackeray did not take any action.

"The state intelligence service has released a statement. The state government should have taken this information seriously, but the state government did not recognize it in time" SID said. The state SID, i.e. the state intelligence department, had informed the state government about Eknath Shinde's rebellion two months ago. It is learned that two months ago, the SID had warned that there were eight to ten MLAs in touch with Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, just hours before the vote of confidence in the Assembly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night. As a result, the alliance government has collapsed and Devendra Fadnavis's path to the post of Chief Minister has been cleared. It is being speculated that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court last night ordered that the majority trial be held as scheduled after a series of developments during the day yesterday and a court hearing. After that, addressing the people of the state, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis advised the BJP workers not to go insane as he was defeated. He said that the government to be formed after two and a half years would last for 25 years. "The role of BJP MLAs was important in this whole battle. I would also like to thank the Shinde group of MLAs who played a decisive role in this whole process" said Devendra Fadnavis.