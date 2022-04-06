Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, Ajit Pawar reveals reason of meeting

NCP President Sharad Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused a stir in political circles. The meeting is said to have taken place against the backdrop of ongoing investigations by the Central Investigation Agency against various leaders in the state. However, the details of this visit have not been revealed yet. Similarly, when Ajit Pawar was asked about this meeting, he has stated the possible reason for this meeting.

Discussion on appointment of 12 MLAs?

Talking about the meeting, Ajit Pawar said, "We had talked to Saheb about the appointment of 12 MLAs, he must have met him regarding this issue." The issue of appointment of 12 MLAs in the state has been lingering for the last several months. The appointment of these 12 MLAs by the Governor has come to a halt. This could have been discussed in their meeting. However, no solution has been reached yet. Therefore, Ajit Pawar has said that Pawar should have met Modi directly and discussed about the appointment of these 12 MLAs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders met at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament this afternoon. The highlight of this particular meeting was that it was a one-to-one meeting. No other leaders were present at the meeting. It is learned that the two had a discussion for about 20 to 25 minutes. The timing of the visit is significant given the current political situation in Maharashtra and the ongoing rift between the ruling party and the opposition.