Sharad Pawar: Role of Governor and ED action against Sanjay Raut discussed with PM Modi

For the last two and a half years, the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not been working according to the rules. NCP President Sharad Pawar also informed that the issue of ED taking action against MP Sanjay Raut was also raised with the Prime Minister.

Apart from these two issues, NCP President Sharad Pawar clarified that he did not discuss any other political issues with the Prime Minister.

Sharad Pawar said, "For the last two and a half years, the Governor of Maharashtra has not been working according to the rules. He has also kept the issue of appointment of 12 MLAs in the Legislative Council pending. We brought this matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sharad Pawar further said, "On Tuesday, the ED took action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and confiscated his assets. Sanjay Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP. We also brought this issue to the notice of Narendra Modi."



This government will complete five years and come back to power

Asked if the state's Mahavikas Aghadi government was in danger after the ED took action against Sanjay Raut and other leaders, Sharad Pawar said, "The Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is stable. This government will complete five years and return to power after the next elections."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP President Sharad Pawar had a discussion for about 20 to 25 minutes at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament today. The two leaders had earlier met on July 17 last year. At that time also various issues were discussed. Currently, there is a struggle between the BJP and the Central Investigation Agency against the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. It was against this backdrop that the meeting sparked discussions.

The timing of today's visit is also important. It appears that the Central Investigation Agency has taken an aggressive stance against the leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi. On Tuesday, the ED had seized the property of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Earlier in the day, the state government had set up a SIT to probe allegations against ED officials. Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, two prominent NCP leaders, are also in jail.