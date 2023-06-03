Sharad Pawar takes lead in Maharashtra Wrestling Association dispute, meeting convenes

The controversy surrounding the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association is set to intensify further as Sharad Pawar has taken a proactive stance in the dispute. Today, a meeting of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association will convene with the presence of Sharad Pawar. Representatives from 45 teams, including district wrestling associations and affiliated groups from all over the state, have been extended invitations to attend, as per the reports in ABP Majha.

The dispute regarding the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association is currently awaiting resolution in the court. The controversy sparked off when the Wrestling Federation of India, led by Brijbhushan Singh, made the decision to dissolve the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, which is headed by Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Landge as secretary.

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Association also hosted the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament in Pune. However, Balasaheb Landge challenged the decision of the Wrestling Federation of India in court. The court intervened and temporarily halted the dissolution of the Wrestling Council, in which Balasaheb Landge served as the secretary. As a result, both Balasaheb Landge and the group led by Sharad Pawar have summoned all the district wrestling teams from the state to attend the meeting. The purpose of this gathering is to determine the appropriate course of action amidst the ongoing controversy.

As the wrestlers' council controversy intensifies, Sharad Pawar is set to address the issue and express his stance, which has been unclear until now. In recent days, Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from the ongoing dispute. However, he has previously engaged in discussions with representatives from both factions involved.