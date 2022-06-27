Shinde group and BJP hold three meetings so far

Mumbai: If a BJP-Eknath Shinde group government is formed in the state, ministerial posts will be given to all those who are currently ministers in the Mahavikas Aghadi government and have joined the Shinde group. Reliable sources said that this formula has been worked out. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Apart from this, Gulabrao Patil, Sandipan Bhumare, Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant from Shinde group will be the cabinet ministers again.

Along with Eknath Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Shambhuraj Desai, Bachch Kadu and Rajesh Patil Yadravkar will also be given ministerial posts in the new government. One or both may be given cabinet posts. The BJP and Shinde factions have so far held three rounds of discussions on cabinet formation. Once all the legal hurdles in forming the government are removed, the final form of the cabinet can be decided by renegotiating.

The two Shiv Sena MLAs who played a pivotal role in Eknath Shinde's revolt two-and-a-half months ago are likely to get a place in the cabinet. The maximum number of members in the state cabinet is 42. If the Shinde faction is given 16 ministerial posts, the BJP will get 26 ministerial posts. Some of the supporters on both sides are independent MLAs and it may be decided that they should be satisfied at their respective levels.

Meanwhile, after the revolt of Eknath Shinde, an unprecedented situation has arisen in the politics of Maharashtra. Today is the seventh day of this power struggle. The revolt that started after the Legislative Council election results is still going on and now the matter has reached the Supreme Court directly. The Shinde group has gone to the Supreme Court against the disqualification action being taken by the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde faction has demanded a stay on the disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs. A petition has also been filed against the Shinde group for the post of group leader. Two separate petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court by the Shinde group. The matter will be heard today. Justice Suryakant and Justice J. B. A hearing will be held before Pardiwala's bench.