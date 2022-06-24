Shiv Sena calls meeting of national executive committee at Sena Bhavan tomorrow

Amidst the ongoing political crisis foloowed by Shiv Sena MLAs, they party has called a meeting of the its national executive committee at Sena Bhavan in Dadar tomorrow at 1 pm. CM Uddhav Thackeray will join the meeting through video conferencing as he is COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, Police authorities in Maharashtra have issued an alert across the state as Shiv Sena supporters are likely to stage angry protests following senior leader and minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, an official said on Friday.

A couple of incidents of Sena workers targeting the hoardings or boards featuring rebel MLAs who are with Shinde have been reported in the state.A general alert has been issued to all district unit commanders like superintendents of police and police commissioners, asking them to take steps to prevent any untoward incident, said an official here.Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the MVA government led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.In western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Shiv Sena supporters came out on the streets in large numbers and staged protests against the rebel leaders.Considering the possibility that such protests by Thackeray loyalists may intensify in the coming days, police have been asked to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

