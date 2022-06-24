Shiv Sena files disqualification petitions against 4 more rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena has filed disqualification petitions against 4 more rebel MLAs with the office of deputy speaker of the state assembly, taking the total number of pleas pending against the rebels to 16.

On behalf of Shiv Sena, 4 more petitions have been filed with Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal today. It is not clear against which MLAs the petitions have been filed by Shiv Sena.

Earlier, Shiv Sena filed a petition against 12 persons

A petition was filed against Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Prakash Surve, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogavale, Sandipan Bhumare, Abdul Sattar and Mahesh Shinde, informed Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

The Chief Minister has now accepted the challenge of the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and has strongly responded to it. The dreams of those whom we raised have become big, now we cannot fulfill them. He also accused the BJP of being behind Shinde's revolt. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that those who have gone with BJP till now are gone. He has also appealed to Shiv Sainiks to work with the understanding that no one is with them now.