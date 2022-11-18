Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says coming to Maharashtra and saying things about Veer Savarkar won't be accepted

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that coming to Maharashtra and saying things about Veer Savarkar won't be accepted. Congress leaders in Maharashtra won't support Rahul Gandhi. Bharat Jodo Yatra is against dictatorship & issues like unemployment, inflation & Congress is getting support.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar have triggered a controversy and protests. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting" Savarkar, police said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'.