Shiv Sena office bearers from Dadar resigns

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has been hit hard by Eknath Shinde's mutiny in state politics. Along with Eknath Shinde, about 40 MLAs took a stand against the party and directly challenged party chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Eknath Shinde faction joined hands with the BJP to establish power in the state. Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The part of Dadar where Shiv Sena Bhavan is located. Local MLA Sada Sarvankar has joined the Eknath Shinde group. After Sada Sarvankar reached Guwahati, Shiv Sainiks had formed a morcha in Dadar. But now that the government has been formed in the state, there is confusion among Shiv Sena office bearers. MLA Sada Sarvankar has sent his resignation to Uddhav Thackeray. Along with him, 9 key office bearers including branch head and sub-division organizer have also resigned from Shiv Sena.

Sada Sarvankar has sent a letter to party chief Uddhav Thackeray saying that he contested the elections in 2019 in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. "In the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the people demanded a referendum. That's how he got it. But we formed a caste-development alliance with the Congress-NCP. We are happy that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray got the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It was expected that the work of the masses including Shiv Sainiks, which had been stalled for the last several years, would be resolved. However, he lamented that despite coming to power, no developmental work could be done in the department where I am working as a Shiv Sainik."

Resigned office bearers

Sada Sarvankar - Head of Department

Sandeep Devalekar- Branch Head

Santosh Telwane- Branch Head

Ajay Kusum -Branch Coordinator

Kunal Wadekar -Sub Division Coordinator

Milind Tandel - Branch Head

Arundhati Chari - Women's Branch Organizer

Sharmila Naik - Women Subdivision Coordinator

Manda Bhatkar-Branch Organizer