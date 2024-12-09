Shiv Sena UBT Faces Internal Turmoil After Defeat in Konkan Assembly Elections

In the aftermath of the assembly election results in Konkan, where Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT faced significant defeats, tensions have risen within the party. Thackeray's candidates were unable to secure victories in key constituencies like Ratnagiri and Rajapur, and internal conflicts have emerged among party workers and officials.

The defeat has sparked debates about loyalty and the future of the party's organization in the region. Vinayak Raut, who had previously lost to Narayan Rane in the Lok Sabha elections, also faced defeat in the assembly elections. This prompted a meeting of party officials and workers led by Raut to strategize and address concerns. However, disputes arose during the meeting, with party members clashing over responsibility for the losses.

Symbolic Oath-Taking to Prove Allegiance

Amid the turmoil, party workers chose a symbolic gesture to reaffirm their loyalty to the Thackeray faction. Peer Babar Sheikh, a Shiv Sainik, took an oath of allegiance at a local Dargah, garnering attention and sparking controversy. While such oaths are typically taken at temples or village deities in Konkan, this unique choice drew mixed reactions. Some party members claimed it demonstrated unwavering commitment, while others saw it as a deviation from tradition.

Absence of Key Leaders

Notably, the district and assistant district chiefs were absent during this oath-taking event, further highlighting the internal divisions within the party. Nilesh Rane, a Shiv Sena MLA aligned with the rival faction, used the incident to attack Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership.

He questioned why Thackeray's supporters did not take their oaths at a temple, accusing the faction of using a "false Hindutva facade." His remarks reflect the ongoing rivalry between the Thackeray and Shinde factions of Shiv Sena, as well as their contrasting approaches to Hindutva and party loyalty.