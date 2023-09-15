Shiv Sena (UBT) targets Modi government over Kashmir situation after Article 370

Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the Narendra Modi government over the recent killing of security personnel in Kashmir, and said the Centre’s claim that the situation in the Valley would normalise after the abrogation of Article 370 has turned out to be false.

In an editorial featured in the party's official publication Saamana, it was expressed that the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir is worrisome. However, the Modi government appears to be preoccupied with the achievements of the G20 summit. Centre painted a picture that things would be normal post (abrogation of) Article 370, but it turned out to be false eventually, it said.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning. The editorial said that although more than four years have passed since the abrogation of special provisions of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not been held in the Valley.

Despite the claims made at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 that Kashmiri Pandits will return home, new industries will be set up and job opportunities will be created in the Valley, nothing of that sort has happened so far, it claimed. What has the BJP government achieved by scrapping Article 370 and making Ladakh a separate union territory? the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked.