Shiv Sena UBT Workers Attack Raj Thackeray's Convoy With Betel Nuts in Beed (Watch Video)

As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, political leaders in the state are gearing up for the campaign and visiting different constituencies. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Beed district in the Marathwada region, where he met with party activists and office bearers.

Thackeray made a statement during this tour that Maharashtra does not need reservations, which has sparked anger within the Maratha community. In response, Maratha protesters in Dharashiv district symbolically burned an effigy of Raj Thackeray and chanted slogans against him. A dialogue between Raj Thackeray and the Maratha protesters ensued. Later, as MNS chief's tour progressed from Hingoli to Beed district, Shiv Sena members attempted to block his convoy.

Convoy of Raj Thackeray Attack

During his visit, Raj Thackeray's convoy was allegedly stopped and attacked by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers near a restaurant in the district. UBT workers were reported to have thrown betel nuts in front of Thackeray's car. The police intervened and controlled the situation in the area.

"You took a betel nut in the Lok Sabha, and now you've come to the Vidhan Sabha—whose betel nut have you brought this time? Manoj Jarange Patil's peaceful movement is ongoing, yet you oppose it. So we have come here to ask, whose betel nut are you carrying?" said Beed District Shiv Sena President Ganesh Varekar.