Shiv Sena workers break barricade outside Rana couple's house

Shiv Sainiks have gathered in large numbers outside the Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's house in Khar. Shiv Sainiks are trying to break the barricades and enter the Rana couple's house. Shiv Sainiks standing outside the house of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana in Khar area have taken an aggressive stance. Shiv Sainiks had been stationed here since last night. However, the Shiv Sainiks have become extremely aggressive as soon as there was a rumor that the Rana couple will leave the house. Police barricaded the road leading to the Rana couple's building. However, some time ago, Shiv Sainiks climbed the barricades and walked towards the Rana couple's house. A large crowd of Shiv Sainiks has broken through the police cordon and has now reached outside the Rana couple's building. Shiv Sainiks have gathered outside their residence and shouting slogans.

The Rana couple was expected to reach Matoshri this morning. Therefore, every vehicle coming out of Rana's building was being thoroughly inspected by Shiv Sainiks in Khar area. Shiv Sainiks were checking every vehicle by opening the trunk of the vehicle. Mumbai Police had issued CrPC Section 149 notice to the Rana couple. So now it remains to be seen whether they will break the rules.

Security was further beefed up outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra after Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana said here on Friday that they would go there on Saturday morning to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The Ranas told mediapersons that the CM has 'forgotten' the teachings and ideals of his father and founder of Shiv Sena, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and they have come to Mumbai to remind him about 'Hindutva'.

However, a team from the Kherwadi police station team rushed to the Ranas' home in Khar and slapped prohibitory orders on them under CrPC Section 149.