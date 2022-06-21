Shivendra Raje predicts major change in state due to political crisis

Satara: Political discussions are in full swing regarding the shocking political developments in the state. As Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde is not reachable with many MLAs, many comments are being made by BJP leaders. On the same background, BJP leaders are criticizing Shiv Sena through Twitter and reacting to the media. It is also predicted that the state government will change soon. MLA Shivendra Raje from Satara also reacted in this regard.

The transformation has started in the state, so soon due to the proper planning of Devendra Fadnavis, we will see the beginning of change in the state in the future. BJP MLA from Satara Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has also predicted that the BJP will return to power in the state, saying that it is mainly due to the chaos in the Mahavikas front. Anand Utsav was celebrated at Moti Chowk in Satara by distributing candy plants. At that time MLA Shivendrasinharaje Bhosale was talking to the media. He has commented on the current political upheaval in the state.

Eknath Shinde in touch with BJP?

Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is not reachable. Asked if he was in touch with the BJP, Rane said, Asked whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi would bring a no-confidence motion against the government, Rane said, "Let the Chief Minister get well one day."

25 MLAs including Eknath Shinde in Surat!

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been unreachable since Monday evening. It is said that there are 25 MLAs from Shiv Sena along with Eknath Shinde. It is learned that he is currently staying at Meridian Hotel in Surat, Gujarat. There is a heavy police presence outside the hotel and it has come to light that Gujarat BJP leaders also met Shinde.

Narayan Rane's sensational tweet

"Well done Eknathji, if you made the right decision at the right time, otherwise you would have been happy soon," tweeted Rane.