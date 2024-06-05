Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2024: Maharashtra Govt Prepares for Grand Celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Anniversary on June 6

Raigad: Across the state, June 6 is celebrated to mark the coronation of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also known as Rajyabhishek Sohala, the event is celebrated by Shivaji devotees enthusiastically. The fort of Raigad, which served as the capital of the Maratha empire during Shivaji's time is where the coronation took place. Shivaji devotees celebrate June 6 on the fort and Raigad receives a huge number of visitors around this time. In a recently shared clip on X, the Raigad District Collector has shown the preparation made by the administration for the big event.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Orange Alert Issued for Goa and Konkan Regions as Heavy Rainfall Likely on June 8 and 9

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated on June 6th, 1674. In the clip, the District Collector welcomes all Shivaji devotees from the state and the country to Raigad to celebrate the 351st anniversary of the historic ceremony. The administration had made preparations for services such as parking space, ST buses, signage to guide visitors on the fort, and designated volunteers to assist. Trained trekkers have been made ready to guide those who choose the scale the fort on foot. Ambulances and medical staff have been designated for medical emergencies. Interestingly, wildlife experts have also kept on standby in case anyone suffers from snakebites. Keeping in mind the weather, the administration has also made drinking water available throughout the fort. Meals are going to be provided to visitors.



The DC office has also organised special cultural events on the occasion which will be livestreamed on their social media handles on Facebook and YouTube alongside the actual ceremony. Maharashtra Police have been called to maintain law and order during the festivities.