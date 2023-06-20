Shocking! Girls forced to dance for tourists in Nashik hostel

A distressing incident unfolded in Nashik, where girls residing in a hostel were compelled to perform dances for tourists during nighttime. The authorities have taken action by registering a case against the institute and teacher at the Wadiwarhe police station.

Parents have filed complaints stating that underage girls residing in the hostel of a private institution in Pahine, Trimbakeshwar taluka, are being coerced into dancing for tourists. This distressing situation has caused significant uproar in the vicinity. As per reports, girls who declined to dance in front of tourists were subjected to physical assault with sticks. The incident came to light after the girls lodged complaints with their parents.

Upon receiving the girls' complaints, the parents promptly approached the police, and subsequently, they brought their daughters back home from the hostel. The incident occurred in Pahine, located in Trimbakeshwar taluka. The hostel is situated on a hill behind the school of the institute, where tourists visit in late May to witness the Firefly.

The girls residing in the hostel alleged that they were compelled to dance in front of the tourists from 6 pm to 9 pm. They further informed their parents that if they refused to dance, the teachers would physically assault them with sticks and rods at the organizers' behest. Infuriated by these revelations, the parents decided to take their daughters back home and filed a formal complaint with the police. However, both the hostel director and the teacher have denied the allegations of forcing the girls to dance in front of tourists. One of the teachers stated, "We solely teach the girls traditional dance forms. They have never been instructed to dance in front of others. It is possible that tourists observed the teacher guiding the girls during dance lessons."