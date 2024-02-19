"Skipping ED Summons Because...": Sanjay Raut After Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons For 6th Time

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to skip his sixth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

"Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the ED summons because he knows that he has not done anything wrong. He is the CM of a state like Delhi. The Centre is trying to harass him using the agencies. However, Arvind Kejriwal has shown that he won't bow down," Sanjay Raut told PTI.

VIDEO | Here's what Shiv Sena (UBT) MP @rautsanjay61 said on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipping sixth ED summons.



"Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the ED summons because he knows that he has not done anything wrong. He is the CM of a state like Delhi. The Centre is trying to harass… pic.twitter.com/Yu1CTOj5qb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), chose not to appear for the sixth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had summoned him for questioning as part of its investigation into a money laundering case related to suspected irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for the year 2021-22.

Kejriwal maintains his stance that the summons are "illegal" and has challenged them in court. The ED is investigating alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi government's revised liquor excise policy. The policy, since withdrawn, faced accusations of irregularities and benefiting certain cartels. Two senior AAP members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been arrested in the case. Kejriwal has not been named an accused, but the ED has sought his questioning. The AAP denies all charges, claiming the BJP is using investigative agencies to target the party.