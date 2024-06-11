Solapur: Mungoshi School Renamed in Honor of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Solapur: A resolution to name Mungoshi School at Mungoshi (Dahitne) in Barshi taluka after Manoj Jarange Patil has been passed under the chairmanship of its president Dr Kapil Korke. The name of this school will now be Manoj Jarange Patil Vidyalaya, Mungoshi (Dahitane).

Mungoshi Vidyalaya was founded in 1998 by Balasaheb Korke, founder of Jai Jagdamba Shikshan Sansthan Sarjapur. The school currently offers classes from 5th to 10th grade. Hundreds of students from Mungoshi and Dahitane are studying in this school. The unique feature of this school is that it continues its successful tradition of 100 percent results of Class X. '

"Mungoshi village has raised its pride in Maharashtra by naming a school in our village after Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and we villagers are proud of it." Ashish Kshirsagar, Deputy Sarpanch, Mungoshi



Manoj Jarange-Patil has made a great contribution to the Maratha community. He is protesting without hurting any community. We worked with everyone to keep the Maratha community's agitation alive in the Vairag area. In the recent elections, we did not go on the platform of any party on his orders. A resolution has been passed to name the Mungoshi School after him." Dr. Kapil Korke, Chairman, Jai Jagdamba Shikshan Sansthan, Sarjapur