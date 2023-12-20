Son in law goes on a killing spree, takes life of wife and 3 others

Yavatmal: A shocking incident occurred in Tirjhada Pardhi Beda from Kalamb Taluka of Yavatmal district. A man living at his in-laws' home has killed his wife, father-in-law, and 2 brothers-in-law in their sleep. He had attacked the mother-in-law as well who was gravely injured. The accused has admitted to the crime and was arrested by Police.

Father-in-law Pandit Ghosale, brothers-in-law Dnyaneshwar and Sunil Ghosale, and wife Rekha Govind Pawar are the names of the deceased. Mother-in-law Rukhma Ghosale is badly hurt and is undergoing treatment at Yavatmal Government Hospital.

Accused Govind Virchand Pawar had been living with his in-laws after his marriage to wife Rekha. He has claimed to have been repeatedly humiliated in the household which angered him and led to the killings. To seek revenge, he killed the family members with a blunt object at night. Everyone except mother-in-law died in the incident. The entire district is in shock due to these chilling murders.