Special Vidhan Sabha Session for Maratha Reservation Likely to be Held on Feb 16

There have been repeated calls for the state government to convene a special session on the issue of Maratha reservation. In view of this, the state government's decision to call a special session on February 16 is almost certain. It will be finalized in the Cabinet meeting.



The Supreme Court is currently hearing a curative petition filed to review the reservation given to the Maratha community. Meanwhile, Maratha protester Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded that the Maratha community should be given a Kunbi certificate and reservation should be given from the OBC quota. For this, he had also taken out a mega march from Antarwali Sarati to Mumbai. Later, the state government agreed to issue Kunbi certificates to the relatives of Maratha persons who had found Kunbi records as per the patriarchal family system. A notification has also been issued. However, as the state government did not issue an ordinance, Jarange Patil has once again started a hunger strike. In view of this, the government is taking a decision on holding the session.



The Governor's address

Every year, on the first day of the budget session, the governor's address is delivered to the joint house of the legislature. The rule is that the governor should address the first session of the year. The budget session is the first session to be held at the beginning of the year. However, now that the session on the Maratha reservation will already be held, the Governor's address will be held in this session itself.

Backward Classes Commission report to be tabled

The Backward Classes Commission report is likely to be tabled and accepted in the February 16 special session. A bill on the reservation is also likely to be introduced.



Manoj Jarange refuses to be examined

Manoj Jarange-Patil has been sitting on a fast unto death since Saturday to press for the implementation of the government's notification. Sunday was the second day of his fast. Jarange-Patil refused to seek treatment. As a result, a team of doctors who had come for a check-up had to return. This is Jarange-Patil's fourth hunger strike and various organizations, including the Maratha folks, are coming to Antarwali Sarati to support the fast. On the second day of Jarange-Patil's hunger strike, 40 PhD students from different parts of the state have come and the students of Sarathi have also sat on a hunger strike with Jarange-Patil after not getting a fellowship for the last 18 months. A few days ago, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the students of Sarathi. However, no solution has been found yet.