SPP Pravin Chavan resigns, CID to probe allegations levelled by Fadnavis, says Patil

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that he was proud of the police force and it was not right to demand that every case be handed over to CBI. Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan has resigned and the matter will now be investigated by the CID, he said. He answered the questions of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Dilip Walse Patil said, "It is not right to demand that every case be handed over to CBI. Don't you trust the Maharashtra police force? I will not pursue anyone, but we have to investigate this whole case. Who is behind this, who is to blame?" It remains to be seen whether action will be taken. "

Fadnavis had alleged that SPP was hatching conspiracies to frame BJP leaders. Fadnavis had submitted a pen drive that had video recordings of conspiracies being hatched by SPP as evidence.