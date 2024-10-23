SSC Passing Marks Cut: Maharashtra Govt May Lower Maths and Science Pass Mark of Class 10 Students; Check Details

This is a big relief for Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students who are facing problems and finding it difficult to pass maths and science subjects. The Maharashtra government has planned to cut the minimum passing marks required in the subjects to 20 out of 100, which is 35 marks at present, from the new academic year or school curriculum framework.

However, there is a twist in it. According to the TOI report, students will be marked as passed on their results with a note that they cannot pursue maths or science courses in their further studies. This decision is aimed at helping students who are interested in taking admission in arts and commerce. This will prevent students from dropping out of studies.

The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) took the decision. The changes to the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) are expected to take effect in the academic year 2025-26. However, the proposal has already started receiving positive responses from academics and school teachers.