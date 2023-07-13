ST bus overturns on Bhimashankar-Kalyan route, five injured

In a shocking incident this morning, an S.T. bus en route from Bhimashankar to Kalyan suddenly overturned, causing panic among its 35 passengers. The ill-fated bus, bearing registration number MH 14 BT 1582, met with the accident near Giravli village, where it toppled over and descended into an 8-foot deep pothole.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties; however, five travellers sustained injuries. Immediate action was taken when the 108 control desk was informed, prompting the dispatch of five ambulances to the accident site.

District administration officials swiftly arrived at the scene, ensuring that necessary assistance is provided to the injured victims. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of this tragic bus accident.