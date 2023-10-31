State cabinet declares drought in 40 talukas in Maharashtra

In response to a concerning rain deficit situation in select districts, the State Cabinet of Maharashtra has approved the declaration of drought conditions in 40 talukas during the initial phase of this year's Kharif season. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed a cabinet sub-committee, chaired by the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, to expeditiously assess and declare drought-like conditions in remaining talukas facing insufficient rainfall.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department presented vital data during the cabinet meeting, considering mandatory and effective indices outlined in the Drought Management Code of 2016. This year, Maharashtra has experienced a notable 13.4 percent reduction in rainfall compared to the long-term average, affecting the timely commencement of rabi (winter) crop sowing, which has been slower than usual. As a result, only 12 percent of sowing has been completed thus far. Urgent requests will be forwarded to the central government for the necessary assistance to mitigate the ongoing drought situation, with additional concessions and assistance decisions anticipated in the second phase.