Students forced to sit outside classroom on first day over unpaid fees in Pune

In a shocking incident, the school removed students from the classroom on the first day and forced them to sit in the compound because they had not paid the academic fees for the current year. On the first day of school, it is customary for all schools to welcome students with rose flowers. However, this reception for the students of this school has garnered criticism and sparked displeasure among many individuals.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Sheth Kesarchand Parakh Primary School, an English medium school under the Khed Taluka Education Society in Rajgurunagar. Around 780 students are enrolled in the school, but they had not paid the academic fees for the current year. Upon the commencement of the school, students from classes 8th to 10th arrived, and they were segregated into two groups based on fee payment. Those who had paid were assigned to classrooms, while those who hadn't were asked to sit in the compound. Some students went home, while others remained in the compound.

Upon learning about the incident, Sopan Dumbre and Nitin Tathe from MNS expressed their strong disapproval and confronted the school management committee officials. Within an hour, the students were brought back to class.

Parents were repeatedly reminded to pay the fees for both the previous and current academic years. However, as the school fees remained unpaid, the students were temporarily held outside the classroom to inform their parents, according to the school committee. As a result of this incident, not only the parents but also the city residents are expressing their dissatisfaction and demanding that the education department take strict action against the school. They are protesting this action and urging for appropriate measures to be taken.