Supriya Sule calls for action on youth inhaling drugs in ladies coach on Mumbai local

A concerning video has surfaced depicting a man precariously standing on the footboard of a ladies' coach on a Mumbai local train while allegedly consuming drugs. The individual, with minimal support on the edge of the coach, was observed repeatedly placing a handkerchief towards his mouth. This behaviour led many to believe that the man was inhaling drugs from the cloth.

The video, recorded by a vigilant passenger and shared online, aimed to draw the attention of relevant authorities. The concerned individual reached out to the railway ministry and city police, emphasizing the importance of passenger safety. The video was posted on Wednesday evening, specifying the exact route of the local train.

Lok Sabha MP and the working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Supriya Sule, responded to the post, expressing her apprehensions about women's safety in public transport. She stated, "The video of this young man breaking into the women's box and taking drugs not only makes a clear comment about the safety situation of women but also explains that the youths are getting these drugs freely," she wrote on X in Marathi.

"Such activities can be stopped only if the Railway Security and Mumbai Police work in coordination. Railway Minister Ashwiniji Vaishnav and Maharashtra Home Minister should take note of this video and take appropriate action," Sule added.