Supriya Sule describes TN Guv R N Ravi’s move of dismissing cabinet minister as dictatorship

Supriya Sule, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) described Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s move of dismissing a cabinet minister as dictatorship.

Talking to reporters here, Sule said the governor acted as if he was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) governor and not that of Tamil Nadu.

The governor dismissed Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after the latter was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam. However, he later decided to keep the dismissal order in abeyance for the time being and informed Chief Minister M K Stalin about it.

This is dictatorship. Where is the Constitution and democracy? Sule asked. If such an incident can happen in Tamil Nadu, it can happen in other states as well, the Baramati MP added.