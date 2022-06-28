Supriya Sule: I am very proud of CM Thackeray, he made a sensitive appeal to rebel MLAs

NCP MP Supriya Sule has lauded Uddhav Thackeray, saying CM should be like Uddhav Thackeray. "I am very proud of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Today, in the absence of Balasaheb, he (Uddhav) has made a sensitive appeal to his MLAs...I am not an astrologer, but I feel that if someone from family has left, then the whole family should try to bring them back," she said.

Supriya Sule interacted with the media. At that time, she praised Uddhav Thackeray. "I have seen Uddhav ji's tweet. I have emotions attached to this family (Thackeray). Governments will come and go, but these relations will last longer," said Supriya Sule.

Supriya Sule also appealed to the rebel MLAs to return. "Uddhav Thackeray is ready to forget all the mistakes of the rebellious MLAs and take them back with the party."

"Those who're speaking against NCP (from Eknath Shinde faction) were once in NCP. Deepak bhau was in NCP, Uday Samant was in the party's youth wing. What hurts me is that when they left NCP, we didn't say bad words to them, but now they are targetting us. Eknath Shinde doesn't have the majority number of 144. He only has 50 from what I have heard, so it can't be said that he has the majority," she added.

