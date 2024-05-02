Suresh Raina's Cousin Among Two Killed in Himachal Pradesh Hit-and-Run Accident; Accused Driver Apprehended

Two people, including Former cricketer Suresh Raina's cousin, were killed when a speeding car hit their scooter. The accident took place in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The accused driver fled the spot after the accident. However, the police chased him and nabbed him.

According to police, the taxi driver drove the car recklessly and hit the scooter near Himachal Timber at Gaggal in Kangra. The taxi driver then fled the spot. Saurabh Kumar and Shubham died on the spot. Police chased the accused car driver after receiving information about the accident. He was arrested from Mandi. The accused driver has been identified as Sher Singh.

Confirming the incident, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said the hit-and-run incident took place last night under the jurisdiction of the Gaggal police station. Two youths, identified as Saurabh and Shubham, were killed in the accident. The accused was arrested from Mandi and is being brought to Kangra. A case will be registered against the accused and further action will be taken.