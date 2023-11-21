Sushma Andhare accuses BJP of resisting reservation support, claims misleading other communities

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has taken a strong stance against providing reservation to the Maratha community from the OBCs. Manoj Jarange Patil is currently conducting a statewide tour, advocating firmly for the inclusion of the Maratha community in the reservation system. Simultaneously, the Dhangar community has been actively pushing for reservation as well. In contrast, Sushma Andhare, the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party is unwilling to support reservation. Andhare claimed that other communities, including Marathas and OBCs, are being misled by the BJP.

Sushma Andhare, addressing the media, asserted that the state government lacks the authority to grant reservation, as it falls within the jurisdiction of the central government. Despite this, she accused the state government, particularly the BJP, of making false assurances to the Maratha community. Andhare claimed that the BJP is well aware of the issue but intentionally perpetuates the narrative. Essentially, she alleged that the BJP is reluctant to provide reservation to the Maratha community, attributing errors in the reservation process to this reluctance.

Sushma Andhare emphasized that if there is an intention to provide reservation, it would require relaxing the constitutional limits. She questioned whether the state government has the authority to grant such reservation and suggested that this aspect should be thoroughly examined. Despite the BJP having a majority government at the Centre, Andhare criticized the party for not taking decisive actions. She characterized the government's approach as time-consuming and accused the BJP of toying with the sentiments of the Maratha community in Maharashtra.

In the state, both proponents and opponents of reservation hold positions of power. Sushma Andhare asserted that certain individuals feign support for Maratha reservation, while those against it receive clandestine backing. She also criticized Neelam Gorhe, the leader of the Shinde group, stating that Gorhe has compromised her moral standing and should refrain from engaging in discussions about politics and social work.