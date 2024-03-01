Taloja Resident Arrested for Issuing Triple Talaq at College Canteen in Kharghar

Kharghar police registered a case against a 43-year-old Taloja resident for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife at a college campus in Kharghar. While the incident took place last year in December, the victim approached the police on Thursday. The accused had accompanied a Qazi (cleric) and two witnesses when he pronounced triple talaq, said police. According to police, the incident took place at the college canteen in Kharghar around 3 pm on December 20, 2023 afternoon.

The victim and her friends had visited the college located in sector 4 of Kharghar in search of a job. Later, while they were seated in the canteen having tea, the accused, identified as Altap Mubaraq Attar, a resident of Taloja, arrived accompanied by a cleric and two Islamic lawyers as witnesses. Following a brief argument, Attar declared, "Yeh Meri Biwi Shama Hai, Mai In Sabko Gawah Rakhke Mai Isko Talaq Dita Hoon" (This is my wife Shama, I am giving her talaq in front of witnesses), after which he pronounced triple talaq. The Kharghar police registered a case against Attar under section 4 of the Muslim women's Protection Act. The initial investigation revealed that the accused was opposed to his wife working outside the home, leading to frequent quarrels. On the day of the incident, when the victim came to the college for a job search, the accused husband followed her and pronounced triple talaq. It's important to note that in 2017, the Supreme Court of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq unconstitutional.

