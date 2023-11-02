Thane: 5-year-old boy collapses and dies while playing

In a heart-wrenching incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, a 5-year-old boy tragically collapsed and passed away while playing within the premises of his housing society. According to PTI reports, the incident occurred in Dombivali on Tuesday, where the young boy, a kindergarten student, was at the residential complex's play area with his mother waiting outside.

During his playtime, the child suddenly lost consciousness, prompting immediate action. He was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals, regrettably, declared him deceased.

Authorities from the Manpada police station have initiated an investigation into the matter. The child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered. As part of the ongoing investigation, police are questioning the two caretakers who were present in the play area at the time of the incident.