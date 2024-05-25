Thane Accident Caught on CCTV: One Killed, Two Injured; Horrific Video of Speeding Truck Falling Off Mumbra Bypass Goes Viral

One person died and two others were injured after a speeding truck fell off the Mumbra Bypass road in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, May 25. The accident occurred near Rashid Compound in the Mumbra area.

With the help of local people and authorities, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The truck driver was also critically injured. Police are investigating the accident.

Mumbra Bypass Accident CCTV Video

Mumbai Accident: A speeding truck fell off the Mumbra bypass road near Rashid Compound in Mumbra, injuring the driver and critically injuring some passersby. #Mumbai#Mumbra#Accidentpic.twitter.com/98ZIhUOu9l — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 25, 2024

Also Read | Thane Accident: One Dead, Two Injured After Speeding Truck Falls Off Mumbra Bypass Near Rashid Compound (Watch Video).

Visuals After the Accident

A speeding truck fell off the Mumbra bypass road near Rashid Compound in Mumbra, injuring the driver and critically injuring some passersby.



More details are awaited#Mumbai#Accident#Mumbrapic.twitter.com/qGfyra8JkW — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mumbra Bypass accident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage is now going viral. In the horrific video, the truck can be seen falling off the road, crushing a man in a white shirt. People started running in panic upon witnessing the incident.