Thane: Blaze engulfs 16 parked vehicles in housing society, no casualties reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire erupted in the parking area of a residential complex in Thane city, Maharashtra, resulting in the complete destruction of 16 vehicles, including three cars.

No one was injured in the incident that took place at the housing society in the city’s Panchpakhadi shortly after midnight, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane civic body’s Disaster Management Cell.

The fire started around 12.45 am at the P1 level of the two-floor parking lot of the building, situated close to the headquarters of the Thane Municipal Corporation, he said. A fire engine was sent to the spot and it was put out by 1.30 am, he said.

The fire damaged 13 two-wheelers, charring 11 of them, and three four-wheelers, he said. Officials are yet to determine the cause of the fire, he said, adding that the Naupada police are probing into the matter.