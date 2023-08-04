Thane: NCC cadet beating video sparks uproar, triggers waves of protests outside college

After a video of junior NCC students being beaten up by senior NCC cadets in the name of discipline at Bandodkar and Joshi Bedekar Colleges in Thane went viral, the repercussions intensified on Friday.

All parties in Thane staged a massive protest outside the college, including NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and MNS. Since morning, protests have continued one after another. They also demanded action against those involved and the registration of a case. The college gate turned into a camp as political parties held ongoing protests throughout the day.

What exactly happened:

A shocking incident has come to light from Joshi Bedekar College in Thane. A video of NCC students being beaten up at the college has gone viral, creating a stir among students and parents.

In the premises of Joshi Bedekar College, students from Bandodkar, Bedekar, and Polytechnic departments undergo joint NCC training. This training includes pre-training lessons in the Army and Navy. However, it has been revealed that the punishment given to students for their mistakes is of an inhuman nature.

This incident has caused panic among the students regarding NCC, and many are expressing their unwillingness to participate in it. However, Principal Suchitra Naik of Joshi Bedekar College assured the students that such incidents will not be tolerated and that they should not worry at all. Principal Suchitra Naik said that the individuals involved in this incident are senior students and not teachers, but their actions are very disgusting. This has overshadowed the good work done by the NCC.