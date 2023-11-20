Thane police issues prohibitory order to safeguard railway tracks

In Thane, Maharashtra, the police have issued a prohibitory order that applies to the railway tracks spanning a 600-meter stretch between Mumbra and Kalyan, specifically covering areas adjacent to the creek and mangrove patches.

The prohibitory order, issued to protect the tracks on account of illegal dredging in the creek, will be in force from November 20 till January 18 next year, according to the release by the district administration.

The issuance of the prohibitory order also cited a writ petition lodged in the Bombay High Court concerning unauthorized dredging activities in the creek vicinity, particularly in proximity to railway tracks and mangroves. The court has reportedly expressed grave concern about the issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (SB) Dr Srikant Paropkari has said that those violating the order will face criminal action, the release stated.