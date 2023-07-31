Thane: Portion of wall of temple collapses, no casualties reported

A portion of wall of a Ganesh temple in Thane's Wagle Estate area collapsed on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said. The incident took place at 1:30pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

A portion of the wall collapsed into an adjacent nullah (drain). The rest of the wall is in dangerous condition. Fire Brigade and RDMC personnel were deployed at the site to remove the debris, he said. No one was hurt in the incident and civic engineers will inspect the structure and take further action, he added.

Earlier on July 12, A portion of a wall of an unoccupied room in a chawl (row tenements) collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said. No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.