Thane Water Cut: No Supply for 24 Hours From February 1

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released details of an impending water cut affecting specific areas within the city. TMC officials disclosed that water supply would be suspended for 14 hours in designated regions. The affected wards, namely Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, and Majivada-Manpada, are slated to experience a 24-hour shutdown beginning Thursday, February 1st at midnight, and lasting until Friday, February 2nd at midnight.

Due to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation taking up the repair work of water channel, water supply will be shut for 24 hours in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada Wards from Thursday 1st February 12 am to Friday 2nd February 12 am in Thane Municipal Corporation . — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) January 30, 2024

The disruption is attributed to repair work initiated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on water channels. In light of this maintenance activity, residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to cope with the temporary cessation of water supply during the specified period. The TMC assures affected communities that efforts are being made to ensure minimal inconvenience and expedite the repair process.

The cessation of water supply will affect all areas within Diva, Mumbra (with the exception of wards no. 26 and 31), and the Kalwa ward committee under the TMC for a duration of 24 hours. Similarly, residents of Rupadevi Pada and Kisan Nagar No. 2 in the Wagle ward committee, as well as those in Nehrunagar and Kolshet Kalcha village under the Manpada ward committee, will also experience a suspension of water supply during this period.