Thane Water Cut: Parts of City to Experience Water Supply Shutdown on Friday, See Details

Thane: The water supply that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) receives from STEM Water Distribution and Infra Co Pvt Ltd will remain closed for 24 hours from 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday. During this period, water supply under the Thane Municipal Corporation's scheme will continue.

Also Read | Mumbai Heatwave: City To Experience Another Spell of Heatwave From April 26–29

During this shutdown, the water supply to Ghodbunder Road, Saket New Pipeline will be closed from 9 am on Friday to 9 pm. Water supply to Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Mumbra, and Parts of Kalwa will remain suspended from 9 pm on Friday to 9 am on Saturday. Due to this shutdown, the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days. The TMC has appealed to the citizens to stock up adequately and use the water safely during this period.