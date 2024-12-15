"They Should Be Removed": Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde of Being Corrupt

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, where he emphasized zero tolerance towards corruption.Raut questioned PM Modi's sincerity, pointing out the presence of allegedly corrupt leaders within the BJP, such as Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde."He (PM Modi) should remove Ajit Pawar from the party (alliance). He took an oath in your 'great' presence...Eknath Shinde is one of the most corrupt leaders and the other 10-12 people who came with him underwent raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Can you dare to sideline them?" Raut remarked

Raut's criticism also extended to PM Modi's relationship with business magnate Gautam Adani, implying that the Prime Minister's tolerance of Adani undermines his claims of zero tolerance towards corruption. "Ask your 56-inch chest, how many corrupt people are around me? He should ask himself. You (PM Modi) are tolerating Adani and he talks about zero tolerance towards corruption. PM Modi never does what he says," Raut told reporters.He further accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde of being "corrupt," demanding that PM Modi should remove the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief from the party (alliance).

Earlier, the Prime Minister on Saturday presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. He laid thrust on inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption."There should be zero tolerance for corruption and no social acceptance of the corrupt. People should feel proud in following the country's laws, rules, traditions...there should be a sense of pride," PM Modi said.

