Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury thanks PM Modi for express train between Agartala and Mumbai

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Saturday for introducing a direct express train service between Agartala and Mumbai. The service is expected to commence operations ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which runs between Mumbai and Guwahati, will run up to Agartala once a week, according to a release by the Northeast Frontier Railway. We congratulate the prime minister and railways minister for connecting Agartala with Mumbai. The state government has been demanding for direct connectivity with Mumbai for a long time and eventually it has been done, Chowdhury told reporters.

The minister asserted that the expansion of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express up to Agartala is yet another advantage of having a double engine government and that it will aid Tripurans who travel to Mumbai for business, medical, and educational reasons. The journey between Agartala and Mumbai will be around 47 hours. It will leave Agartala every Thursday, he said. Currently, 11 express trains connect the northeastern state with the rest of the country.