Two women dupe doctor of over Rs 4 lakh by changing Google Pay QR code

A bank statement has revealed that two young women working for a doctor changed the Google Pay QR code and deposited money directly in their bank account and embezzled Rs 4,12,172. Police have arrested both the women for cheating. The shocking incident took place in Ratnagiri.

Renuka Baban Gije (26) and Disha Dinesh Surve (28) are working in the pet shop of Dr. Avinash Bhagwat (48). Dr. Bhagwat has launched Google Pay QR Card for online transactions.

However, both the accused changed the QR code to their own Google Pay account QR code. Therefore, the amount deposited in this place is directly credited to the account of Renuka and Disha. From April 2021 to March 30, 2022, Rs 2,07,093 was deposited in Renuka Gije's account and Rs 2,01,279 in Disha Surve's bank account.