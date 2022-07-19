Two-year-old boy drowns in swimming tank on the day of his birthday

An unfortunate incident of a two-year-old drowning in a hotel swimming tank has come to light. The Pawar family, who live in Nashik, had gone to Lonavala to celebrate their son's birthday. The Pawar family had planned to celebrate the birthday in a villa in Lonavala. Accordingly they reached Lonavala. While the father was completing the check-in formalities, the boy went towards the swimming tank and got attracted to the toy and fell into the water. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV.

